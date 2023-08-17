This Refurbished Dell Laptop Arrives in Near-Mint Condition for Just $137.99 Score a loaded Dell laptop with this grade-A refurbished model.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In need of a new laptop to handle all of your work needs? With nearly 18% of people working from home (per Census.gov), laptops have become the best way to tackle work projects...while also allowing you to answer emails from bed when the day gets away from you.

If you're in the market for a computer, a refurbished laptop can be an excellent choice — helping prevent e-waste while saving you hundreds of dollars. And you can currently score this 14" Dell Latitude E5450 for just $137.99 — under $150 for a grade-A refurbished laptop — for a limited time right here.

This Dell Latitude E5450 offers power and reliability for a fraction of the price of a newer model. It's equipped with a 14" display, so you'll have a great viewing experience whether you're putting together a spreadsheet or taking a little break and streaming your favorite show. And a Core i5 2.3GHz processor provides efficient performance that lets you multitask the day away.

Equipped with 8GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, you'll have space to store your most important files right on the device. Multi-port accessibility is available to add external hard drives if needed in the future. And its light weight of three pounds makes it perfect to take along anywhere — whether for work or play.

This particular model hails from 2020 and comes with an impressive grade "A" refurbished rating, which means it will arrive at your doorstep in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing on the case.

Multitask away with this refurbished and Grade A rated 14" Dell Latitude E5450 laptop for just $137.99 (reg. $199) right here for a limited time.

