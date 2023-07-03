Guard Against Phishing Schemes With This Low-Cost VPN Get a Lifetime VPN for your business at a low cost before Prime Day.

Cyber criminals do not limit their attacks to enormous corporations. Getastra reports that small and medium enterprises lose an average of $25,000 per attack, but only 14% have a cyber security plan in place. If you are concerned about the possibility of phishing schemes, credential theft, or other common cyber attacks, you may want to invest in comprehensive security hardware that protects your network, as well as all devices and IoT devices connected to it.

Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN and Cybersecurity Hardware is an intuitive tool to help you protect your business against potential attacks. Usually, it would cost $248, but you can get access to a limited-time Deal Days price drop and secure one for $139.99.

Deeper Connect Pico performs the same services as software VPNs minus the annual fees and subscription costs. This Indiegogo-funded VPN puts a seven-layer enterprise-grade firewall around your network and lets you anonymously connect online using a decentralized VPN with no single point of failure.

Connect unlimited smart and IoT devices to your VPN to enable security protocols. You will also get access to quality-of-life improvements like ad blocking and parental controls. You may not have kids working for you, but you can also use parental filters to block out distractions on your network. You can even mine crypto and create a new passive revenue stream.

Use this hardware VPN in your office or grab it and go for portable web security.

Through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN and Cybersecurity Hardware plus Wi-Fi Adapter at the lowest price ever for Deal Days — just $139.99 (reg. $248) with no coupon needed.

