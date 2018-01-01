Solopreneur

One Easy Way for Solopreneurs to Grow Their Business Without Working More Hours
Group programs allow solopreneurs to work with more clients in a scalable way.
Kamila Gornia | 5 min read
Why More One-Person Businesses Are Breaking $1 Million In Revenue
The number of solo entrepreneurs and partnerships hitting seven-figures rose 33 percent since 2011.
Elaine Pofeldt | 5 min read
Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map
Solopreneurs need all the help they can get. These three companies deliver small-businesses with the services they need to do their best.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
Building a Business Shouldn't Require You Stop Having a Life
Ironically, many entrepreneurs freed themselves from day jobs only to enslave themselves to their startups.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
6 Strategies to Keep Your Solopreneur Endeavor in the Black
You can't do everything or be everywhere at once. Try on these tips to save money, time and possibly even your sanity.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 7 min read
How to Get Started as a Paid Consultant to Companies
When people realize how much you know they'll want to hire you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Disrupting a Sleeping Giant From His Apartment
How a one-employee startup turned a traditional industry upside down.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
14 Free Tools Every Solopreneur Needs
These apps and digital tools help reduce the time a solopreneur has to spend on mundane tasks.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 6 min read
Is It Feasible to Be a Solo Entrepreneur?
The question is whether you, specifically, have the right credentials, experience and drive to make your vision happen.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
The Silent Threat Every Solopreneur Must Overcome
For many entrepreneurs, being their own boss means working alone, without the support and interaction people get working on teams.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
