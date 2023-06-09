Free Event | June 27: Get the Answers to Your Solopreneur Challenges Running a one person business is challenging, but we're here to help you. Tune into our video series, Solopreneur Office Hours, as our expert, Terry Rice, answers your most pressing questions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Running a one person business is challenging, but it doesn't have to be confusing.

In our new series, Office Hours for Solopreneurs with Terry Rice, you'll get your most pressing business questions answered live while also learning from the challengees of your peers. Terry removes all your guesswork around topics like:

  • The best pricing strategy for your products or services
  • How to build a personal brand
  • Selling your services
  • And more!

Don't miss out on our free live event on June 27th at 3 PM EDT —register now!

Register Now

About the Speaker:

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and host of the podcast Launch Your Business, which provides emerging entrepreneurs with the critical guidance needed to start a business. As the founder of Terry Rice Consulting he helps entrepreneurs make more money, save time and avoid burnout. He writes a newsletter about how to build your revenue and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Solopreneur Starting a Business Running a Business CEOs Advice Q&As Solopreneurs

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

After Being Told They Could Work From Home Forever, Employees Made Major Life Changes. Then, a New CEO Ordered Them Back to the Office.

Farmers Group CEO Raul Vargas is facing backlash for the change, but he says being in the office brings more "collaboration" and "innovation."

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

The 13 Best Jobs for People With ADHD

Want to find the perfect profession as a person with ADHD? Check out this review of the best jobs for people with ADHD if you need ideas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Business News

Hedge Fund Pays NYC Interns $20,000 a Month on Average, Sent to Lavish Palm Beach Kickoff

Citadel is known for its over-the-top parties and company retreats.

By Emily Rella