Space Travel

Do You Have What It Takes to Go to Mars? Lead Like an Astronaut in Your Own Office.
Collaborating

The team to Mars will be stuck with each other for about nine months in some close and cramped quarters, so there are specific skills and characteristics required to make this mission work.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future
Technology

Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches and Lands Its Rocket
Jeff Bezos

Mannequin Skywalker was the lucky passenger experiencing zero gravity at 351,000 feet.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Facebook Explains Mark Zuckerberg's Disappearing Messages. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Here's what you should know today about Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, space travel and emerging jobs. Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
The Chinese Space Station Has Crash Landed in the Pacific Ocean
Space Travel

Tiangong-1 thankfully found a watery grave.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Elon Musk's Roadster Is Heading for the Asteroid Belt
Elon Musk

The third and final burn worked too well and means the Roadster will overshoot its planned Mars orbit.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Elon Musk and SpaceX Just Made History With Successful Falcon Heavy Launch
Elon Musk

There's now a Tesla Roadster floating through space.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Here's How to Watch Elon Musk and SpaceX's Landmark Falcon Heavy Launch Today
Elon Musk

Tune in at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch the company attempts the first flight of the most powerful rocket in the world.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
SpaceX Rocket Survives an Intentional Water Landing
SpaceX

It's more resilient than expected.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Why Google's Contest to Go to the Moon Is Not a Failure, Even If No One Claimed the $20 Million Prize
Google

Don't give up on what's important to you.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
