Prada is taking the runway to outer space.

The luxury Italian fashion house will help design the spacesuits astronauts will wear on the moon for NASA's Artemis III mission expected in 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Prada will work with Axiom Space, which develops products for human space exploration, to modernize the design. It's the first moon mission in 50 years, as U.S. astronauts haven't touched down on the moon since 1972.

In the first partnership between an Italian luxury fashion house and a commercial space company, Prada's engineers are working alongside Axiom Space to help design spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III lunar mission planned for 2025.

Axium recruited Prada due to the brand's expertise in design to make the suits more comfortable and less bulky for more mobility, per NASA.

This is the first time a woman will be embarking on a mission to the moon.

Axium revealed an early prototype of the suit in March, but neither Axium nor Prada have shared any hints on the new design.

Courtesy of Axiom Space | Prototype of the spacesuit designed to go to the moon in 2025.

NASA will help ensure the suits are safe and ready for takeoff.

Prada has been a high-fashion couture house since it was founded in Milan in 1913 by Mario Prada. The brand is also the maker of Miu Miu.