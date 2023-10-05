NASA's Spacesuits Are Getting a High Fashion Makeover Before Its Next Moon Mission. See What Luxury Designer Is Remaking the Threads It will be the first moon mission in 50 years.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Prada is helping to make the spacesuits more comfortable for women.
  • The designs are expected to on the moon for NASA's Artemis III mission in 2025.

Prada is taking the runway to outer space.

The luxury Italian fashion house will help design the spacesuits astronauts will wear on the moon for NASA's Artemis III mission expected in 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Prada will work with Axiom Space, which develops products for human space exploration, to modernize the design. It's the first moon mission in 50 years, as U.S. astronauts haven't touched down on the moon since 1972.

Axium recruited Prada due to the brand's expertise in design to make the suits more comfortable and less bulky for more mobility, per NASA.

This is the first time a woman will be embarking on a mission to the moon.

Axium revealed an early prototype of the suit in March, but neither Axium nor Prada have shared any hints on the new design.

RELATED: First-Ever Mother-Daughter Duo to Travel to Space Together This Week After Winning Contest

Courtesy of Axiom Space | Prototype of the spacesuit designed to go to the moon in 2025.

NASA will help ensure the suits are safe and ready for takeoff.

Prada has been a high-fashion couture house since it was founded in Milan in 1913 by Mario Prada. The brand is also the maker of Miu Miu.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Space Travel News and Trends NASA Science Business News outer space

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'We Don't Sleep Well Anymore': Airbnb Host Grapples With 'Tenant From Hell' Who Refuses to Leave

An Airbnb guest rented a guesthouse for a long-term stay in 2021 but has since remained in the unit for over 540 days — without paying rent.

By Madeline Garfinkle
By Emily Rella
Business News

This State Just Replaced New York as the Country's Second Most Valuable Housing Market

A recent report by Zillow found that Florida has edged out New York as the second most valuable housing market in the U.S., while California is still No. 1.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Living

Save Hundreds of Dollars on This eBike and Get Free Shipping for a Limited Time

Grab the BirdBike eBike for more than half off through October 15.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

How to Build a Marketing Function During the Early Stage of Your Startup

Don't settle for an agency doing grunt work and simply taking orders; make sure they can proactively define a marketing strategy to get you several steps further on the growth path.

By Bryan Karas
Buying / Investing in Business

Ampere Is Delivering the Biggest Innovation to Eyewear in 50 Years

You have the chance to join them as a shareholder as they take on this $160B market.

By StackCommerce