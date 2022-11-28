Prada Drops A Timecapsule NFT Collection For Festive Season

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prada has announced the 7th instalment of its Timecapsule NFT Collection, and on December 1 they shall be taking out a gender neutral sweater with a gifted NFT.

prada.com Timecapsule #35

This NFT drop shall be #36 in the Timecapsule collection. Those who buy the Timecapsule NFTs will get various benefits such as getting to attend exclusive events, along with receiving invites to events like Prada Extends and Prada Mode. Those from the initial six drops shall have the opportunity to attend Prada Extends Miami. For example, earlier in November those with the previous NFTs got to attend the 8th edition of Prada Mode.

The Timecapsule drop is a monthly event that takes place online on the first Thursday of every month. Limited amounts of the Timecapsule Collection products are available for a period of 24 hours. Each of these have their own serial number and there is custom packaging done for them.

The physical product shall be bought with FIAT currency and the NFT will then be gifted. Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain. The Prada Timecapsule NFT drop shall be available for customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China Mainland, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong S.A.R., Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States for 24 hours only, on the first Thursday of each month at 3pm CEST.