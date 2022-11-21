It looks like space travel is a family affair for Jeff Bezos, and his partner Lauren Sánchez is next in line.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sánchez, an Emmy-award-winning journalist, told CNN she plans to travel to the great beyond in 2023. Bezos, her longtime partner, notably traveled to space for the first time with his brother, Mark, in July 2021. In the interview, Sánchez said she plans to hit the sky with "a great group of females."

While hinting at an all-female crew, Sánchez, who has been dating the Amazon billionaire and founder of the Blue Origin space flight company since 2019, has some pilot skills herself.

Sánchez is a licensed pilot and the founder of Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned and operated aerial filming company.

The couple also shared that Sánchez has learned to take the family helicopter for a spin, and now, "she's a horrible backseat pilot. She's terrible!" Bezos joked.

The news of her upcoming expedition comes as the duo announced plans to give away the majority of Bezos's fortune to humanitarian efforts and fight climate change.