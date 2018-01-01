Speed
Growth Strategies
If You Want Your Business to Win in the Long-Term, Don't Take Shortcuts
Are you willing to invest time and money in things that won't pay off for a year or more?
More From This Topic
Startup Advice
When in Startup Mode, Embrace Speed! Speed! Speed!
You may be tempted to move ahead carefully and slowly. Here's why you should do the opposite.
Company Culture
5 Tactics for Checking for That Elusive Cultural Fit
The new buzzword in hiring might seem like a gray area to some employers. Try to define the term for your company and assess it in these concrete ways.
Far Out Tech
VIDEO: Watch This Fearless Frenchman Laugh in the Face of Death on a Rocket-Powered Bicycle at 207 Miles Per Hour
If you like your bones, do NOT try this at home.
Ready for Anything
Beat Your Competition Into the Ground
Customers remember what's put out in front of them first, so it pays to be fast.
Customer Service
Selling in the New Luxury Market -- It's All About the Mustard
Customers have less time these days and so when they order a product or service they want to relish it.
Starbucks
Starbucks Speeds Up Service at Express Stores, Ups Quality at Starbucks Reserves
Starbucks is hoping to entice both high-paying and convenience-craving customers with two new store formats.
Leadership Qualities
Cram a Week's Worth of Work in 4 Hours? Think Again.
Buckling down to accomplish heaps of tasks seems to have fallen out of fashion lately. But success demands massive amounts of this very stuff.
Quality Assurance
Want Your Startup to Do a Better Job? Avoid These 3 Myths.
For small businesses, offering a standout product means understanding what the customer wants -- and delivering it.