Sponsorships

Entrepreneur Network

Events Cost Money. Here Are 3 Ways to Secure Sponsorship.

Events are an amazing way to connect with your customers and community and to build your network and pipeline -- but you need cash to pull them off.
Michael Donnelly | 3 min read
Niche marketing

How LeagueSide Found Big-Time Opportunities in Small-Town Sports

The founders of this startup took their passion for sports and filtered it into a successful niche business helping youth athletic teams.
Andrew Yang | 4 min read
Marketing

Conferences Are Good for Networking but Great for Marketing

Even a tedious conference is a good opportunity to get you and your product in front of potential customers.
Derek Newton | 4 min read
Customers

5 Ways to Get Your First Customer

The initial adopters of your product play a pivotal role for your company. They bring in revenue and can open doors to other purchasers.
Diana Kander | 6 min read
Capitalism

How Business Is Regulating Good Behavior in the NFL

The NFL and players needed sponsors to get serious about abuse. Thank capitalism for that.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Marketing

A Jonas Brother's Baby, Brought to You by Procter & Gamble

News of the birth of Kevin Jonas's first child, a baby girl, was accompanied by a marketing message from the consumer products company.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Ready for Anything

Top 10 Ways to Make Money Online -- With Integrity

To do it right, you'll need to find a way that serves your vision while also supporting others.
Lewis Howes | 5 min read
Marketing

Before You Sponsor an Event, Answer These Questions

Sponsoring an event can pay off in spades or it can be a total waste of money. Here are a few questions to ask before choosing to sponsor an event.
Ivan Misner | 3 min read
