The national cricket governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), today announced that Dream11, a fantasy sports gaming platform, was replacing Byju's, the tech giant, as the Indian Cricket team's lead sponsor for a period of three years.

"I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI's official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities, and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience," shares Roger Binny, BCCI President.

The Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth-founded fantasy gaming platform has bagged the rights at INR 358 crore, which is reportedly much lower than what Byju's signed at.

Byju took over the sponsorship rights from OPPO back in 2019 and was reported to be ending the sponsorship with the Indian Cricket Team in 2022-end. The ed-tech startup reported the reason for it was the plans to achieve profitability in 2024 and optimize the media and marketing spend.

"As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem," shares Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of Dream Sports.

Dream11 has been the official partner for the Indian Premier League since 2019 and was also the title sponsor in IPL 2020. This year, it also became the official partner of the first season of the Women's Premier League.