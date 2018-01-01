Sports
Success Stories
The Billion-Dollar Secrets of Success With Cheerleading's Top Entrepreneur
Jeff Webb, the founder and chairman of Varsity Spirit, talks about how he helped to modernize cheerleading and built a business empire worth billions of dollars.
More From This Topic
Sports
Unknown 49ers QB Has Incredible Debut, Gets Twitter Verified in Middle of Game
Nick Mullens got a win and a blue check mark.
3 Things To Know
60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop
Stay in the know.
Sports
5 Sales Lessons From Vendors Hawking World Series Merch Outside Fenway Park
Here's what these master marketers have learned in the trenches.
Sports
Lacrosse's First Million-Dollar Athlete Was Frustrated by the Status Quo, So He's Starting an All-New Pro League
Paul Rabil is going all-in to literally change the game.
Project Grow
This Stanley Cup Champion's Key to Success: Make Sure You're Having Fun
New York Rangers great Adam Graves on giving back and finding meaningful wins in life.
Giving Back
How Experts Educate the Next Generation
Gus Ramsey, the program director at Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, shares how the curriculum at the school has created a 'minor league' system for up-and-coming sports broadcasters.
Rejection
The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game
After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
Data Management
Utilizing Data to Understand Your Audience and Turn Its Members Into Super Fans
The global research director for Formula 1, Matt Roberts, sits down with David Meltzer to talk about the how Formula 1 Racing is using data to adapt their approach to market the high-octane sport.
Project Grow
Serena Williams Keeps Showing Us How to Rise Above the Noise
Don't let naysayers get in your head.
Brain Break
How Many Balls Do They Use at the US Open? 14 Amazing Facts You Didn't Know.
Take a look at the mind-blowing numbers behind the big tennis event.
Sports and running a business have a lot of overlap and intersection in that both require teamwork and competition, strategy, endurance and more. Plus, many businesses use big annual sports events, such as the World Cup and Super Bowl, in their sales and marketing strategies.