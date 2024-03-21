Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to studies by the National Library of Medicine, professional golfers tend to hit more than 2,000 shots per week. While most amateurs may not have time to rack up that many repetitions in their spare time, there's a convenient way to avoid falling behind on the course.

Rather than relying on pricey tee times and Mother Nature's cooperation, improve your swing with consistency from the comfort of your home by taking advantage of a major discount on the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator. Normally sold for $399, this versatile and valuable tool is available at only $199.97 with no coupon required through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Whether you're a veteran of the game looking to sharpen things up or to introduce golf to a young athlete, TruGolf is an excellent 24/7 resource. Verified buyer reviews have led to a five-star rating on our store, with customer feedback featuring the following from Joanne M.: "I got it for my son for Christmas. He loves it! Best purchase ever! He played it with his dad, and they played it for hours. As they say, it's not a video game...it's like playing on a real course!"

Discover an immersive experience that caters to golfers of any level. From the impressively accurate layouts of more than 100 courses featuring revered 3D-rendered destinations to an impact sensation provided by the swing stick, TruGolf delivers an on-course feeling from the living room or office.

Compatible with PCs or iOS devices, TruGolf supplies data in real time to make meaningful adjustments to your approach. Thanks to swing sensors that analyze instantly, you'll gain a deeper understanding.

Get ready for the warmer months ahead by training anytime with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, available at only $199.97 (reg. $399) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.