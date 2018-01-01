Startup Anywhere
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Use Their Community to Grow Their Business
A local network is a great resource to help founders propel their business, if they use it is correctly.
Startup Anywhere
For Startups to Thrive Everywhere, Here is What Policymakers Need to Understand About Entrepreneurship
A healthy economy relies on a balanced mix of established firms and startups, yet, a longstanding national decline in new business formation threatens this balance.
Startups
How Entrepreneurs Can Succeed Outside of Silicon Valley
With startups popping up all over the U.S., here is how to make the most of your local community.
Community
6 Ways to Grow a Startup Community in Your Own Backyard
Great ideas and great companies can and should start anywhere. Here are some ways local leaders can foster thriving startup communities.
Startup Anywhere
These Businesses Are Growing at Twice the U.S. Rate
Entrepreneurs in this group will contribute more than $668 billion to the U.S. economy this year.
Startup Anywhere
Succeeding Outside of Silicon Valley: How the Rest Will Rise
According to Steve Case, cities and communities need to focus on the three I's.
Entrepreneurs
4 Ways to Thrive as an Entrepreneur Outside the Valley
You don't need to be a founder in Silicon Valley to make it. Here are four ways entrepreneurs can take advantage of the growing resources of their startup community.
Community building
3 Ways Startup Communities Can Attract and Keep the Right Talent
Often emerging entrepreneurial communities say they need capital to thrive, but it is the talent, not the money, they need to succeed.
Confidence
Steve Case: Confidence Is Silicon Valley's Most Powerful Advantage
Faith in your abilities is the real fuel for any business.
Pitching Investors
Could Your Startup Answer These 23 Pitch Competition Questions?
Asked and answered. These real-life pitch questions from Steve Case's Rise of the Rest tour can help give you an edge on your next pitch.
Startup Anywhere
Why 'One-Pocket' Thinking Matters and How Startups Can Lead the Way
More and more, entrepreneurs say it is important their work has a purpose beyond just a paycheck.