startup ecosystem
News and Trends
European Tech Ecosystem: A Look at the Rising Trends
Is London the Silicon Valley of Europe? Wait, there is more to Europe than just London; here is what a few reports have to say about the emerging tech trends and innovative cities in the region
More From This Topic
startup ecosystem
Organizational Success is Only as Functional as the Ecosystem That Supports it
India has steadily strengthened its place into becoming one of the most vibrant landscapes for start-ups, and in terms of sheer volume – with around 5,200 start-ups in 2017
Ease Of Doing Businesss
#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List
It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list
Pitching Investors
How to Approach an Investor for Your Startup
Personal financial track record usually works as a proof for investors
startup ecosystem
This Leader has Made Assam the Leading Economy Among 7 NE States
Assam, under him, has lately won the award for 'Best NorthEastern State' showing manufacturing excellence in an ASSOCHAM event
Incubators
Here's India's Top #46 Technology Incubators
While start-ups and investments went through restructuring, the mentorship and support ecosystem has only gone from strength to strength
Logistics
Factors Influencing Paradigm Shift in India's Logistics Sector
Implementation of GST was to push organized logistics industry and also improve cost structure for the industry
startup ecosystem
Providing an Ecosystem for Ideation
A people's person is what Kharge can be called, as he approaches the start-ups by asking for updates just like a regular venture capitalist or fund.
startup ecosystem
Virtual Vs Brick & Mortar Hubs. What's Your Startups' Choice?
Experts believe that a physical hub gives you the opportunity to be a part of a community
Technology
Making IoT The Secured Gateway To Success
Data predict that there will be around four devices per person in 2020 and by 2025, the per capita device would increase to nine.
Startups
Operational Costs You Can Save In Your Start-Up
More often than not, it is seen that start-ups consume their capital amount before the prescribed time.