Actor and Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Invests in Wellness Brand Nutrispray Nutrispray, a maker of nutrient-rich supplement sprays has announced an undisclosed amount of funding by Actor and Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Actor & Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty with Nutrispray products.

Nutrispray, a maker of nutrient-rich supplement sprays has announced an undisclosed amount of funding by Actor and Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty.

The company said in a release that Shilpa has joined as both an investor and the brand face and that her investment underscores a shared vision of producing high-quality effective health solutions accessible to everyone. Shilpa's involvement goes beyond financial backing, as she is poised to bring in her expertise and passion for wellness to help shape the brand's future.

According to Nutrispray, its sprays deliver essential nutrients with efficiency. Each product, from immunity-boosting Iron to skin-enhancing Glutathione & Vitamin C, features formulations that ensure rapid absorption and maximum effectiveness. The brand's commitment to making wellness accessible is reflected in its easy-to-use sprays, ideal for those seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle with minimal effort.

Arpit Save, Co-founder of Nutrispray has been in the pharmaceutical industry for over a decade and with a strong background in drug delivery and a deep understanding of global pharma standards.

"At Nutrispray, our goal is to bridge the gap between science and everyday wellness. We've developed a product that is not only effective but also incredibly convenient for modern consumers. This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter in accessible health, and we're proud to have Shilpa Shetty on board to help drive our mission forward," said Arpit.

Shilpa Shetty, on her investment and endorsement for Nutrispray, said, "I've always believed in and spoken about making wellness a part of everyday life, and Nutrispray's innovative approach does just that. The product range is not only convenient but also ensures that the essential nutrients we need are absorbed effectively. I'm excited to be part of a brand that is truly making a difference in the way people approach their health."
