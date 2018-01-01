Startup Funding

More From This Topic

Some Tips for East Coast Cannabis Entrepreneurs From Colorado's Industry Leaders

Entrepreneurship is never easy but the cannabis business has challenges you just don't see anywhere else.
Michael Zaytsev | 5 min read
4 Fundamentals to Successfully Jump-Start Your Startup
Starting a Business

Don't rush into business before you've done everything to give your startup the best possible chance of success.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Study Details Why Women Entrepreneurs Have Greater Crowdfunding Success

Crowdfunding has none of the barriers to success that often thwart women entrepreneurs pitching VC and angel investors.
Devishobha Chandramouli | 5 min read
Capital-Hungry Startups Should Consider This Alternative to VCs.
business development companies

Venture firms are funding fewer startups, mostly in selected places. If yours is outside the promised land that is Silicon Valley, business development companies might be your best bet for funding.
Chris Oberbeck | 7 min read
Q. What Do Virtually All Small Business Owners Have In Common? A. Hustle and Sacrifice.
Starting a Business

Forty percent of owners surveyed said that, if they had extra cash, they would immediately reinvest in the business rather than pay themselves.
Victoria Treyger | 6 min read
How to Win in the Biggest Tech Investor Boom Ever
Startup Funding

In this period of peak startup funding -- and competition for capital, don't make the pitch mistakes I did. Focus on the team factors investors are looking for.
Jason Kulpa | 6 min read
How to Build a Startup Ecosystem
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

If you're the only startup in town, it's going to be tougher than if you're launching in a healthy startup ecosystem.
George Deeb | 9 min read
Don't Let Money Be an Obstacle to Starting a Business -- 5 Reasons Why
Financial Advice

If money is your only holdup for realizing your dream, do some research -- you might find more opportunities than you'd expect.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
VCs Ask Men About the Future and Women About Failure, New Study Finds
Women Entrepreneurs

That affects how much money they ultimately raised. But here's a strategy to fight back.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Sophia Bush Is a Staunch Supporter of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

The actress has taken a page from Chris Sacca's investment playbook.
Jordan French | 5 min read
