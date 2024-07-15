Are you hoping to raise capital for your business without traditional investor interference? Here are four alternatives you could pursue.

Believe it or not, businesses can thrive without the help of investors.

Entrepreneurs have various reasons for not pursuing venture capitalists to infuse their startups with money.

Some don't want the headache of having people tell them how to run their business, and others would rather spend time working on their business than on the time-consuming task of finding the right investment partner.

It might be because VC investment levels dropped by 35% in 2023, and investor spending is slowing.

Regardless of the reason, there are alternatives to venture capital for founders looking to move their businesses forward. In this article, I'll share four viable options, discussing their benefits, challenges and when entrepreneurs might consider them.

Crowdfunding

Engaging the customers you serve for financial backing could be a good option for your business — the heart behind crowdfunding.

Sites like Kickstarter, GoFundMe and Indiegogo have been helping entrepreneurs with good ideas find financial backing from a large pool of potential investors without the strings that typically come with venture capital.

These crowdfunding sites allow people worldwide to invest small amounts of money into an idea they believe in. Setting a goal and asking your would-be consumers to help reach it not only helps provide a much-needed infusion of cash but also an excellent avenue to generate pre-sales and market awareness for your product.

It still requires intense marketing efforts — a minimum budget of $50,000 — to cut through the noise of millions of other startups with the same idea.

The other danger is spending so much energy and resources trying to reach your goal, only to fall short and lose all the potential money you've raised. Crowdfunding sites typically pay out only if your goal was reached on time — and even then, there's a transaction fee.

When to consider: If your product is creative, innovative and consumer-focused, you have a better chance of catching public interest and getting enough financial support to succeed.

Angel investors

While your business might not land as large of an investment as it might with a traditional venture capital firm, angel investors can be a promising funding alternative.

These wealthy individuals look for intriguing startups — typically in an industry they know best — to invest their personal funds in, hoping to jumpstart a business idea they genuinely believe in.

Funds from angel investors give you access to capital like traditional investors, but there aren't usually as many strings attached to the investment. Some angel investors are even willing to serve in a mentorship role. The right angels can significantly accelerate your business growth by leveraging their connections and knowledge base, resulting in improved alignment.

However, like traditional investments, angel investors expect a level of ownership in the company or even a seat on the board of directors, creating potential complications, especially if they have differing expectations from the founder.

They typically invest much less money than venture capitalists, as these individuals put up their personal funds and are more risk-averse.

When to consider: If you're an early-stage startup that needs more capital than bootstrapping or crowdfunding, you can supply and have a new, intriguing concept with a solid business plan.

Grants

Applying for grants is always a possibility if you're looking for capital opportunities with more freedom.

Whether they're from federal or state governments or private corporations, there are numerous options for grant funding directed at startups that do not require you to give up control of your company, with flexible repayment options if it's even needed.

While the application process is time-consuming and highly competitive, it's worth the effort if you've got more time than money. You may even consider a grant writer, as some work on contingency if they believe it will be successful.

You also must consider that some grantors may restrict how the funds can be used, potentially limiting its helpfulness in expanding your business.

When to consider: If you're in the tech, research, education or social enterprises sectors, there are plenty of grant opportunities to pursue, as they align much more closely with grantors' objectives.

Bootstrapping

I assume you've heard some variation of the phrase "Pull yourself up by your bootstraps." It's the long-revered ideology that one's self-sufficiency and hard work will lead to success.

Bootstrapping is a similar concept for startups: Your intelligence and determination will allow you to create value from limited financial resources. Creative founders shine when they can find noncapital-intensive solutions to critical problems.

This is a common practice among young entrepreneurs with limited experience running businesses. While they may take longer to adapt to the learning curve, they're used to working with no capital or salary.

Freedom from investors is the biggest reason many entrepreneurs don't seek financing through investment. They have the final say and don't have to share ownership with anyone else. This also allows them to grow their business at their own pace. They have no one to answer to with financial reports, so the pace of rapid expansion doesn't burden them to meet investor expectations.

Of course, this requires intensive oversight of costs and expenditures, often creating stress over finances and where to cut back to stay solvent. Limiting financial resources and how to allocate them slows growth potential — and the ability to create revenue.

It also places severe risks on the founder, as they typically back the business with their own money. If the company fails, they won't have to ensure investors or other brokers are paid. However, they are betting on their financial well-being if things go south.

When to consider: This option may be viable if time isn't crucial. You can accomplish similar things without capital; getting there might take you much longer.

Investment capital is in demand, not on demand

Whether it's traditional venture capital funding or one of these alternatives, there are no guarantees that you'll secure the cash you need to build your business. Demand severely outweighs the supply in a market full of new ideas and zealous entrepreneurs.

Still, these options may serve you well with the right amount of due diligence, hard work and a little luck.