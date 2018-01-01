Startup Kits
Startup Basics
10 Tools for Smoothing the Startup Process
From legal to branding, there is a long check list of basics for starting up but affordable tools are available every step of the way.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Pet Business
If you love all the creatures of the earth, starting one of these pet-related businesses might put you on the path to success.
Starting a Business
How to Become a College Planning Consultant
If you can tell a Harvard student from a UC Berkeley student and know all there is to know about college, it's time to throw your mortarboard into the entrepreneurial arena by becoming a college planning consultant.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Wholesale Distribution Business
Buy low, sell high: A background in sales and a keen eye for popular merchandise are the keys to success as a wholesale distributor.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Lawn Care or Landscaping Business
Cutting the grass isn't for teenagers anymore. Put your landscaping and lawn-care skills to work by starting a lucrative business.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Travel Service
With diverse options like corporate travel, niche travel and franchising, there are a number of ways you can put your love of travel to work.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Retail Business
Owning your own store is a dream shared by many. Be one of the few that makes it come true with help from this thorough guide.
Starting a Business
How to Open a Salon or Day Spa
From trendy hair salons to corner barber shops, this comprehensive guide will show you how to start the salon or day spa you've always dreamed of.
How To
How to Start a Cleaning Business
If you don't mind getting your hands dirty and appreciate the sense of a job well done, then a cleaning service might just be your perfect opportunity.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Consulting Business
Everyone has an untapped reservoir of knowledge. Put yours to work for you as an independent consultant.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Medical Claims Processing Business
A doctor's attention should be on patients--not money matters. Help medical professionals focus on their core competencies with a medical billing service.