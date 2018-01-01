Startup of the Month
Warby Parker Founder Looking to Take on Big-Name Grooming Companies With Niche Offerings
After co-founding Warby Parker, Jeff Raider is hoping to find success again with his newest endeavor, Harry's.
Starting a Business
Smelling the Roses: How One Startup Aims to Disrupt the Floral Industry
Startup The Bouqs is looking to take the thorn out of online floral delivery.
Entrepreneurs
This Startup Wants to Revolutionize Search, One Data Set at a Time
NYC's Enigma is looking to make public-data sets more accessible to users through its search platform. And it's taking off like wildfire.
Entrepreneurs
How Soko Is Looking to Empower Women Entrepreneurs Around the World
Three young women entrepreneurs are looking to disrupt the traditional export supply chain through a first-of-its-kind mobile marketplace for artisans.
Starting a Business
Entrepreneur Seeks to Transform the Great Outdoors With 'Glamping'
David Troya's startup wants to take camping to the next level with treehouses, yurts and teepees.
Starting a Business
Growth Strategies
How ZinePak Built a Growing Publishing Empire on the Back of Bieber Fever
Here's how two young treps pooled their talents to create an entertainment publishing powerhouse.
Entrepreneurs
Young Trep Helps Chicagoans Toss Their Stale Cafeteria Food
Chef Jonas Falk's startup OrganicLife provides healthy and delicious meals to thousands of Chicago-area children.
Entrepreneurs
Want to Raise Money for Others? Start a Business
Here's how two college buddies turned custom T-shirts into a piggy bank for nonprofits and themselves.
Starting a Business
Finding Start-Up Success Through Serious School Spirit
University of Oregon grad Abraham Choe wanted more university-branded goods. So he launched a business to make it happen.