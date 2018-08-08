stock market

3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO
Shares of the streaming service opened at about $165, valuing the company at close to $30 billion.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
How to Invest When the Stock Market Drops
Here's how you can be ready for a swing in the market.
Phil Town | 2 min read
This is Why I Never Invest in Individual Stocks
It's not the ups-and-downs so much as the utter lack of control that makes it nerve wracking.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
4 Startups Hacking Consumer Finances
Sophisticated apps help you simplify personal budgets, car-buying, trading and even finding the perfect item online.
Sherry Gray | 4 min read
Why Finance Would Be Better Off With More Women Leaders
It makes no sense that so few women are at the helm in the financial industry.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
Ad Exec Explains Why Low Oil Prices are Good for the Economy
Jordan Zimmerman of says lower oil prices translate into more spending money for consumers.
Tracy Byrnes | 1 min read
10 Lessons Stock Trading Teaches About Success and Failure
Success is a grueling process even in a boom market.
Timothy Sykes | 6 min read
