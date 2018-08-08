stock market
Christmas
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
We grilled Zack 'Farkus' Ward on his incredible career pivot until he cried uncle.
More From This Topic
IPO
3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO
Shares of the streaming service opened at about $165, valuing the company at close to $30 billion.
stock market
How to Invest When the Stock Market Drops
Here's how you can be ready for a swing in the market.
Investing
This is Why I Never Invest in Individual Stocks
It's not the ups-and-downs so much as the utter lack of control that makes it nerve wracking.
Personal Finance
4 Startups Hacking Consumer Finances
Sophisticated apps help you simplify personal budgets, car-buying, trading and even finding the perfect item online.
Women in Business
Why Finance Would Be Better Off With More Women Leaders
It makes no sense that so few women are at the helm in the financial industry.
Economics
Ad Exec Explains Why Low Oil Prices are Good for the Economy
Jordan Zimmerman of says lower oil prices translate into more spending money for consumers.
Lessons
10 Lessons Stock Trading Teaches About Success and Failure
Success is a grueling process even in a boom market.