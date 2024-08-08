Get Comfortable with the Stock Market with This App

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While rolling up your sleeves each day will undoubtedly build your business, opting to invest some funds is not a bad way to boost your economic situation. Making informed investment decisions is important to your financial growth and business success.

With the Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan lifetime subscription, you can access an invaluable tool that helps you confidently navigate the stock market. Currently available for just $119.99 with code SAVENOW, this one-time payment provides lifetime access, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of a premium stock screening platform without recurring costs.

Tykr is designed to teach you how to make informed investment decisions. The platform screens over 30,000 U.S. and international stocks, categorizing them as low-risk or high-risk based on detailed financial data. This helps you identify potential investments that align with your risk tolerance and investment goals.

This platform doesn't just screen stocks; it helps educate you. You can learn to understand when to buy, hold, or sell stocks based on market conditions and company performance. The app empowers you with knowledge, enabling you to make decisions with greater confidence.

With Tykr, you get access to comprehensive research and analysis. Dive deep into detailed financial statements, explore stock charts, and review key financial ratios. This thorough analysis helps you understand the financial health and potential of different companies, which goes a long way in supporting more informed investment decisions.

You can also rely on Tykr being transparent. Rated 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot, it uses open-source calculations to analyze stocks.

In addition, you can check in on your investments' performance with Tykr's portfolio tracker. This feature allows you to monitor investments over time, helping you stay on top of your strategy.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener app for just $119.99 (reg. $900) with code SAVENOW through September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

