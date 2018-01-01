Suits

Is This the Summer of the Short Suit? Thankfully, Probably Not.
Is This the Summer of the Short Suit? Thankfully, Probably Not.

J.Crew and other fashion labels may be heavily advertising the look, but that doesn't mean it'll take off.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Goodbye, Suits. Sport These Smart Looks but Shun Interview No-nos.
Goodbye, Suits. Sport These Smart Looks but Shun Interview No-nos.

Prove you understand the culture of the startup world by adding a little personal flare to your professional attire.
Erica Bell and Katie Finnegan | 4 min read
