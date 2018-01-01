Tax Deductions

Want to Lower Your Taxes? Make the Most of Retirement Planning Tools Like 401(k)s and IRAs.
If you have yet to file your 2017 taxes, here are some key strategies that may help you come out ahead this tax season.
Stuart Robertson | 3 min read
The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner
Plus, 10 things small-business owners should demand from lawmakers in the final bill.
Mark J. Kohler | 9 min read
6 Ways for Digital Nomads to Save Big on Taxes
If you love to give your money to the government -- enjoy that. Digital Nomads have figured a better option over traditional taxation.
Amna Shamim | 8 min read
5 Reasons You Need to Be Giving Back
It feels good, helps your business and will save you some bucks on your taxes, too.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Hire Their Children
Tax breaks help you afford to be the family hero.
Tom Wheelwright | 3 min read
5 Tips for Finding the Tax Advisor Who Will Save You Millions
Death and taxes remain certainties but there is a lot you can do to live longer and pay less.
Tom Wheelwright | 4 min read
7 Key Benefits to a Health Savings Account
Start saving money by investing in your own health care and harnessing the power of a Health Savings Accounts before it's too late.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
7 Tax Facts Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Filing This Year
The yearly ordeal is not getting any simpler any time soon.
Keith Hall | 4 min read
25 Tax Deductions You Can Claim as a Freelancer
While tax season can add stress to your already busy schedule, it's not all doom and gloom.
Due | 9 min read
5 Legal Tax Deductions Small Business Can Maximize
Entrepreneurs can increase cash flow by using these tax incentives.
Tom Wheelwright | 3 min read
