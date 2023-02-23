Free Webinar | March 22: What Entrepreneurs Should Consider Writing Off

Join us for this free webinar as self-described "tax geeks", Mark J. Kohler & Mat Sorensen, tell you everything you need to know to wind up with the best tax bill or refund possible on Tax Day. Register now →

Tax season is here (hooray?) and to make sure that you don't leave a single penny on the table, we have called in our resident tax experts to walk you through the specifics of write-offs for entrepreneurs. Whether you are a full-time small business owner or making extra money with a side hustle, this webinar is essential to making sure you wind up with the best tax bill or refund possible.

Mark J. Kohler — author, CPA, attorney, and cohost of the podcast "Refresh Your Wealth" — and Mat Sorenson — author, attorney, and CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company — have been at this for years, and these self-described "tax geeks" have all of the answers to your write-off questions. During this webinar, they'll teach you:

  • Commonly missed home office deductions
  • Auto and travel write-offs
  • Changes to meals and entertainment rules
  • Red flags that can trigger audits
  • Changing your entity (LLC, S-corp) structure to save taxes
  • And more!

This free webinar can save you a lot of dough on Tax Day — don't miss it! Register now and join us on March 22nd at 3:00 PM ET.

About the Speakers:

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast "Refresh Your Wealth", and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of "The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition", and "The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.
