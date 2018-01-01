Taxi
Business Travel
Business Traverlers' Appetite for Uber And Lyft Continues to Grow
Two years ago, ride-hailing made up eight percent of business transportation.
Legal
Uber Plans to Fight $1.3 Million Fine in France
The ridesharing giant was found by a Paris court to havemade 'ambiguous' recommendations to its drivers.
Bankruptcy
San Francisco's Largest Yellow Cab Company Files for Bankruptcy Protection
The company's president blamed competition from ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, among other factors.
Uber
London Cabbies Crowdfund to Fight Uber
Traditional taxi drivers say they are unable to compete on a level playing field with the ridesharing giant.
Legal
Taxi Owners, Lenders Sue New York City Over Uber
The lawsuit accuses the city of allowing Uber to violate taxi drivers' privileges and destroy their livelihoods.
Ride Sharing
What's Cheaper in Your City: Cabs or Uber?
An analysis of ridesharing services and taxis tells how to get the most mileage for your money.
Uber
NYC Taxi Industry Takes Aim at Uber With New App
Arro is a new smartphone app that lets users hail and pay for cab rides in the Big Apple, one of the most hotly contested markets for ride hailing.
Apps
Uber Competitor GrabTaxi Raises More Than $350 Million
The round was the Southeast Asian ridesharing company's largest yet.
Regulations
New York City Caves on Plan to Cap Uber Drivers
Mayor Bill de Blasio faced vocal opposition to plans to stop Uber's growth in New York.