Bobby Drewett, the founder of OUNO, a travel app with headquarters in London that connects passengers directly with drivers, is redefining the chauffeur experience.

In this Entrepreneur UK interview, he shares the inspiration behind his platform and the strategic moves he's making to scale his startup in a competitive market.

What inspired you to start your business?

"The inspiration behind starting my business travel app OUNO was simple, we wanted to create a business that could grow and scale rapidly. Adopting the 'direct to driver' model allowed us to achieve this at pace, and it's a strategy we plan to continue as we expand into other regions. Living in London, where everything is on-demand taxis, groceries, laundry, I asked myself, why can't we do this with chauffeurs? That question sparked the idea for OUNO, and it's been the driving force behind our success ever since."

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

"The biggest challenge in running OUNO has been developing multiple platforms that perform at the highest level, whether it's the consumer app or the driver app. Keeping them updated and adaptable to meet the evolving needs of both clients and drivers, while also responding to market changes, has been a constant balancing act. However, it's a challenge we're learning to manage and prioritise as we continue to grow."

How did you secure your initial funding?

"We secured our initial funding by leveraging personal networks and reaching out to clients from our previous business. Fortunately, through these connections, we attracted some incredibly commercially viable investors, including Manchester United's Mason Mount and British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)-winning actor Micheal Ward, to name a few."

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

"Handling failure or setbacks all comes down to how you manage pressure. I have a very simple mindset: everything can be overcome, and the best solution is often the simplest. For example, the night before launching our first driver app, we realised the developers had only built it for Android, yet 85% of our drivers were on iOS. After a quick five-minute meltdown at 7PM on a Friday, by Monday morning we had over 400 Android handsets delivered to our office and distributed to the drivers."

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

"Giving advice to people wanting to start their own business is always tricky. On one hand, I'd love to tell everyone to just go for it, no one who's ever built something knew everything at the start, but they learned quickly. However, you have to be ready and fully committed. There's no 'off' switch, no fixed working hours, and often no full nights of sleep. But if you push through and hit your goals, you'll eventually find the downtime you deserve. And just remember, no one who worked for someone else spends their 50's sitting on a beach, unless they rent jet skis!"

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

"Tough times really motivate me. The best stories often come from looking back on moments of near collapse and dark days. You just have to remember that they don't last forever, and the good times always outweigh them. For me, it's about maintaining as positive a mindset as possible and seeing tough times as problem-solving exercises. And most importantly, always learn from them!"

Share your tips for achieving success

"Simply believe in yourself and what you set out to do. Most importantly, remember, there are no shortcuts. Quick wins are great, but they're quick for a reason, they disappear just as fast. Stay on the path you set from the start, trust yourself, your product, and most importantly, your team.

The beauty of success is that it comes in so many forms and definitions. Success could mean leaving a job you've had for 20 years to pursue a dream. Even if that dream doesn't work out, there's success in having the courage to take the plunge, because you learn, and then you go again."