The Carbon Cut: A New Era in Green Innovation

Professor David Keene, co-founder of Aurrigo International plc, introduces the Auto-DollyTug, a fully electric, autonomous vehicle that cuts carbon emissions by 60% while improving airport safety and efficiency—a key step toward sustainable aviation.

Imagine a world where airport operations not only ran more smoothly but also dramatically cut down on carbon emissions.

In this Entrepreneur UK interview, Professor David Keene, founder and CEO of Aurrigo International plc, an international provider of transport technology solutions based in Coventry, discusses how the Auto-DollyTug, a fully electric autonomous vehicle for transporting airport baggage and cargo, is reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint while increasing productivity. This game-changing technology is not just about greener practices; it's about redefining the future of sustainable aviation.

How is this solution transforming its industry or market?

We believe Auto-DollyTug offers the best of all worlds for airports. Operational performance will be improved, helping to boost passenger experience, financial savings will be secured and, with 60% less carbon emitted when compared to traditional tugs, the sustainability argument is very strong.

The other solution we provide is around supporting staffing issues. A lot of employees left aviation during Covid-19 and have not returned, meaning there have been shortages when fulfilling baggage and cargo operations. Our autonomous vehicles can help bridge that widening gap by removing the need for manual labour. These are jobs not being filled or, when there are people in position, workers are given the opportunity to try new, more highly skilled roles.

What breakthrough makes this eco-innovation a game-changer?

The way we move baggage and cargo around airports hasn't changed for more than 40 years, so there was an opportunity to transform the way operators did things in order to gain operational, cost and, importantly, environmental benefits. That's what we've brought to market with the Auto-DollyTug, a fully electric vehicle that autonomously moves around airports. The powertrain is 60% cleaner than the hundreds of thousands of diesel tugs currently being used, so with one single innovation, the carbon footprint of aviation could be dramatically reduced.

Can you provide any data that proves the success of this concept to date?

Autonomous technology is on the lips of every transport sector imaginable and there are lots of disruptors and massive companies throwing their hats into the ring. However, there are very few that are operational and being tested on roads, or in this case, on the aprons of some of the busiest airports in the world. This is where Aurrigo International plc has first mover advantage.

Our vehicles are currently on the ground and being put through their paces at airports including Changi in Singapore, Schiphol in Amsterdam, Stuttgart in Germany, an unnamed London airport and, in a US-first, at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Early indications suggest a reduction in the number of accidents and greater utilisation of space within baggage/cargo areas.

We have also developed a rain algorithm that has seen our Auto-DollyTugs operate in up to 50mm per hour of heavy rain in Singapore. Following initial vehicle testing, the airport has placed additional orders for Auto-DollyTugs to be used in a world first, end-to-end autonomous turnaround of a widebody flight with vehicles operating in a coordinated fleet.

What's the most surprising result or impact so far?

The speed of adoption. Ground handling hasn't been the biggest supporter of change in the past, yet the impact of what we are achieving airside is quickly reverberating around the sector and we have a strong pipeline of new airports keen to embrace Auto-DollyTug.

What are the key challenges you faced as an entrepreneur, and how did you overcome them?

There are three key challenges that really stand out. The first one, as a disruptor in an established sector, is breaking into large customers.

It can seem quite daunting at the time, but when you realise you have something that they want and need, then you can make it happen. Relationships are key – people still buy people, even if you have world beating technology.

Then you have the task of managing multiple tasks as you often have to wear lots of hats to make things happen. There's no point complaining, just suck it up and do the jobs as it's your business.

Finally, manage your cash. You can have lots of wins, but they don't pay for thirty days at best. Sometimes you must learn to go without…remember there is a longer-term picture.

What advice would you give to new entrepreneurs looking to navigate the complexities of starting and growing a business?

Always trust your gut. I've heard lots of people say it, but until you're actually running your own company you can't really appreciate how important those four words are.

You should also make and cultivate personal contacts as those relationships often stand the test of time. Finally, always go the extra mile for a customer. The first order might just be GBP1, but you never know when that same client can turn into a GBP1m contract.