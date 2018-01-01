Teaching

The 5 Best Teaching and Mentorship Franchises You Can Buy
Franchise 500

The 5 Best Teaching and Mentorship Franchises You Can Buy

Start a business and make a difference at the same time.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
Top 10 Business Ideas You Can Start for Free With Barely Lifting a Finger
Business Ideas

Top 10 Business Ideas You Can Start for Free With Barely Lifting a Finger

Successful entrepreneurs recognize and seize every opportunity that comes their way.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Is It More Important to Teach or Entertain as a Performer?
Entertainment

Is It More Important to Teach or Entertain as a Performer?

More importantly, can you do both at the same time?
Greg Rollett | 2 min read
Want to Raise a Founder? Then Follow Through on Your Commitments.
Leadership Qualities

Want to Raise a Founder? Then Follow Through on Your Commitments.

People who bail on their plans or don't respect others' time rarely become either good leaders or good parents -- and certainly not effective ones.
Jim Marggraff | 7 min read
To Rapidly Enhance Your Business, Stop Selling and Start Teaching
Customer Engagement

To Rapidly Enhance Your Business, Stop Selling and Start Teaching

The more you are willing to help people without the hard sell, the more likely they are to trust you enough to buy from you.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
Lessons from NFL Star Charles 'Peanut' Tillman
Mentors

Lessons from NFL Star Charles 'Peanut' Tillman

You can start your own business and still make the work about others.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
4 Things Teaching Has Taught Me About Running a Business
Lessons

4 Things Teaching Has Taught Me About Running a Business

A commitment to teaching others has the inestimable benefit of being a continuous learning experience.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
How I Failed as a Mentor
Mentorship

How I Failed as a Mentor

There are learning opportunities when hero-worship collides with narcissism, but it's never what was intended.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
With Robotic Exoskeleton, Scientists Teach Kids to Crawl
Robots

With Robotic Exoskeleton, Scientists Teach Kids to Crawl

By promoting muscle activity, it could prevent the onset of cerebral palsy.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
How Teaching Can Help You Land More Business
Freelancers

How Teaching Can Help You Land More Business

When freelancing gets competitive, teach others to stand out from the noise.
Walter Chen | 5 min read
