Start an English Teaching Side Hustle During Our Back to Education Event

We're always looking for guidance and trying to figure out how to do new things. Whether you want to learn how to become an entrepreneur or you want to discover ways to innovate and improve your business, it's natural to want to know more.

So, while many young people are planning to head back to school this time of year, we're encouraging everyone to get Back to Education with a special sales event, which includes a donation of 50 cents to a charity for children or school per every purchase. Featured in this collection is the 2022 CPD-Certified TEFL Certification Bundle, a series of accredited courses that can help you earn an extra income as an English Foreign Language teacher.

In a competitive, international world of business, more people than ever want to learn English. You can be a valuable resource while earning a side income with the help of this bundle. It includes four courses from the International Open Academy (4.4/5-star instructor rating), a leader in online that is accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK). All courses could qualify you to earn Continuing Education (CE) or Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points provided you pass the final exams in each course.

You'll learn how to create effective TEFL lessons and organize yourself while students of different levels, discover classroom management strategies, know how to motivate students, and more. You'll get a pack of 50 activities to help you save time in the classroom and offer up new and interesting ways to practice English. Perhaps most importantly, there's also a comprehensive course on teaching English online, from the steps you must take to get hired to managing an online classroom that's operating in multiple time zones.

Earn some extra money as an English teacher. During our Back to Education event, you can get this CPD-Certified TEFL Certification Bundle for 84 percent off $252 at just $39.99.

