How Coaching Can Help Women Get Ahead in the Tech Industry

Women in technology face well-known barriers to career development.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results
Google

Google saves user data to better determine search context, and factors including recent search history can tweak results.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
Technology

A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Marc Benioff Reached Millionaire Status by Age 25 -- and 9 Other Things to Know About the Co-Founder of Salesforce
Project Grow

On Sunday, Benioff and his wife Lynne announced their $190 million purchase of Time magazine from Meredith Corp.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview
Facebook

In a podcast interview with Recode, the co-founder of the social giant opened up about regulating 'fake news,' monitoring content, his mentor and tech's next frontier.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
What Is AI, Anyway? Know Your Stuff With This Go-To Guide.
Artificial Intelligence

Sick of blankly nodding as your tech-savvy friends drop the word 'AI' like it's the title of Drake's latest album? This guide is your fix.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?
Technology

Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
Net Neutrality Is Officially Dead. Here's What That Means for You.
Technology

Here's a rundown of the new rules and what they could mean for entrepreneurs.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
3 Things You Should Think About Before Investing in Tech Stocks
Investing

A worthwhile gamble or a foolish grab for returns?
Phil Town | 2 min read
Mobile App Development Trends to Watch in 2018 and Beyond
Technology

Tech is always evolving, but here's what you can expect this year.
Nathan Sinnott | 6 min read
