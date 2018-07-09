Tech Startups
Cryptocurrency
What It's Actually Like to Work at a Crypto Startup
There are tons of smart people with a chance to democratize access to wealth.
More From This Topic
Tech Startups
5 Reasons Why Facebook Chose Utah and You Should, Too
Ever hear of the 'Silicon Slopes'? If not, you will soon.
Soft Skills
Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?
Forget the technical skills for a moment. Does that developer know how to communicate?
Startup Cities
16 High-Tech Cities You'll Want to Call Home
Silicon Valley and New York aren't the only places to launch a high-tech career.
Technology Hiring
Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers
Tech has been slow to recognize how much vets have to offer, but vets are taking the lead to change that.
Location
Silicon Valley Success Doesn't Require the Silicon Valley Address
Greater San Francisco isn't overrated, just overpriced. It pays to consider starting up where necessities, from housing to talent, haven't already been bid up to the stratosphere.
Tech Startups
My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.
Five tips for translating tectonic market shifts into startup opportunity by delivering what customers want.
Technology
3 Cities That Taught Me What Tech Looks Like Outside of Silicon Valley
What the future of tech looks like in Texas and Tennessee.
Relocation
Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.
There is huge opportunity plus a lot of very nice, energetic people between the coasts.
Predictions
Good-bye, Fluffy Office Perks, and 3 Other Tech Business Predictions for 2018
Make 2018 your most successful year yet.
Mergers and Acquisitions
6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup
Buying smaller companies that thrive in their niche is a proven strategy for large companies seeking to jump-start growth.