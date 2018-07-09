Tech Startups

5 Reasons Why Facebook Chose Utah and You Should, Too
Tech Startups

5 Reasons Why Facebook Chose Utah and You Should, Too

Ever hear of the 'Silicon Slopes'? If not, you will soon.
Victoria Merinda Schmid | 5 min read
Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?
Soft Skills

Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?

Forget the technical skills for a moment. Does that developer know how to communicate?
Laura Navarro | 7 min read
16 High-Tech Cities You'll Want to Call Home
Startup Cities

16 High-Tech Cities You'll Want to Call Home

Silicon Valley and New York aren't the only places to launch a high-tech career.
7 min read
Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers
Technology Hiring

Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers

Tech has been slow to recognize how much vets have to offer, but vets are taking the lead to change that.
Jennifer Spencer | 8 min read
Silicon Valley Success Doesn't Require the Silicon Valley Address
Location

Silicon Valley Success Doesn't Require the Silicon Valley Address

Greater San Francisco isn't overrated, just overpriced. It pays to consider starting up where necessities, from housing to talent, haven't already been bid up to the stratosphere.
Todd Olson | 5 min read
My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.
Tech Startups

My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.

Five tips for translating tectonic market shifts into startup opportunity by delivering what customers want.
Lior Gal | 6 min read
3 Cities That Taught Me What Tech Looks Like Outside of Silicon Valley
Technology

3 Cities That Taught Me What Tech Looks Like Outside of Silicon Valley

What the future of tech looks like in Texas and Tennessee.
Victoria Howes | 4 min read
Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.
Relocation

Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.

There is huge opportunity plus a lot of very nice, energetic people between the coasts.
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
Good-bye, Fluffy Office Perks, and 3 Other Tech Business Predictions for 2018
Predictions

Good-bye, Fluffy Office Perks, and 3 Other Tech Business Predictions for 2018

Make 2018 your most successful year yet.
David DeRam | 4 min read
6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup
Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup

Buying smaller companies that thrive in their niche is a proven strategy for large companies seeking to jump-start growth.
Andre Bourque | 7 min read
