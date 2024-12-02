The new technology allows viewers to explore two-dimensional images in 3D.

World Labs, a unicorn AI startup with a valuation of over $1 billion, unveiled a new AI on Monday that can transform any image into a 3D world.

World Labs wrote in a thread on X that its new AI system works by taking an image, approximating 3D geometry, and filling in the scene so that there's more to see. The AI adapts to different art styles and scenes.

The output is fully interactive, so viewers can view the 3D scenes as if they were inside them with a movable camera. They can zoom in and out and move around the space.

"Most GenAI tools make 2D content like images or videos," World Labs wrote in a blog post. "Generating in 3D instead improves control and consistency. This will change how we make movies, games, simulators, and other digital manifestations of our physical world."

While World Labs isn't the first to explore this area, it is the first to make its 3D worlds explorable, per TechCrunch. Viewers can interact with the AI-created scenes on the World Labs website from within a web browser.

In one demonstration, World Labs brings viewers into the 1942 painting Nighthawks by Edward Hopper. With a few clicks, viewers can freely move within the world created by the painting.

The painting Nighthawks by Edward Hopper. Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images

In another demo, content creator and animator Eric Solorio showcases how he uses the technology to quickly generate 3D environments and scenes.

"The process was very fast and easy," Solorio stated. "Something previously impossible, with this level of precision."

World Labs says that AI-generated images can be used as the foundation for 3D spaces, too, and the entire process of creating a 3D world, from the image to the world itself, can be AI-generated.

Although these demos are a "first early preview" of what its technology can do, according to the company, the team is working on making the generated worlds bigger and more true to form. The company hopes to have its first product ready sometime next year.

