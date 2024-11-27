Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Testers Leak OpenAI's New AI Video Generator, Claiming They Were Used as 'Unpaid Labor' OpenAI, which is valued at more than $150 billion, has since shut down access to the text-to-video generator.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI is the $157 billion AI company behind ChatGPT and Sora, a text-to-video AI generator.
  • A group of artists tasked with testing Sora before its release leaked the AI tool to the public on Tuesday.
  • They were protesting OpenAI’s use of their labor without compensation, and claimed the early access program felt more like free PR for OpenAI than a place for creative critique.
Entrepreneur+ Black Friday Sale

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

On Tuesday, a group of 16 artists leaked OpenAI's unreleased Sora text-to-video generator to the public.

In an open letter addressed to "Corporate AI Overlords" and posted on the AI hosting platform Hugging Face, the artists explained that they obtained early access to Sora in exchange for testing it. They said they weren't against AI as an artistic tool and wouldn't have been invited to the program alongside about 300 other artists if they were.

However, they now believe that OpenAI was trying to use their feedback to "art wash" or to tell other artists that Sora is useful. They also took fault with OpenAI for not compensating them for their efforts.

Related: 'I Am Absolutely Terrified': OpenAI's New Project Isn't 'Broadly' Available Yet — But It's Already Setting Off Alarm Bells

"Artists are not your unpaid R&D [Research and Development]," the artists wrote. "Hundreds of artists provide unpaid labor through bug testing, feedback and experimental work for the program for a $150B valued company."

The artists claimed that OpenAI controlled which AI-generated videos it made public by mandating that each shared video created with Sora receive the company's approval. They accused OpenAI of making the early access program less about creative critique and more about free PR for the company and said they weren't "PR puppets."

In an effort to fight back, the creatives leaked Sora to the public on Tuesday and allowed a broader pool of users to experiment with the tool for free. OpenAI shut down early access to Sora after the leak had been live for three hours; the tool posted to Hugging Face is no longer functional.

An OpenAI spokesperson told the Washington Post that participating in the Sora early access program "is voluntary, with no obligation to provide feedback or use the tool."

Related: Here's What Sora, OpenAI's Text-to-Video Creator, Can Really Do

OpenAI announced Sora in February, with CEO Sam Altman crowdsourcing prompts from people on X to create videos. At that point, the company decided not to make the tool publicly available.

In July, OpenAI published multiple videos artists created using Sora, including a two-minute, nine-second video created by artist Tammy Lovin that brings surreal visuals to life.

OpenAI was worth $157 billion at the time of writing.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis
Productivity

Millions of Americans Feel the Winter Blues Every Year — and Lose Motivation Because of It. Use These 6 Tips to Get Your Goals Back on Track.

No one feels happy or productive 100% of the time. Colder weather and shorter days can definitely cause us to be less than our best. If this sounds familiar, you'll want to try these six things to get back on track.

By Amy M Chambers
Starting a Business

Calling It Quits on Your Business? Dissolving It Before the Year Ends Could Save You Money — and Time

Not all businesses are meant to last. Some business ideas are just bad, and others were maybe once good but aren't any longer. In such scenarios, entrepreneurs have much to gain from the proper and timely retirement of business entities. Here's why and how you should do it before the end of the year.

By Nellie Akalp
Travel

Escape or Embrace Winter Forever with Affordable Flights from Matt

Lifetime access to airfare deals for just $79.97.

By Entrepreneur Store
By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel