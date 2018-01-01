teens

Tuition Loan Bill Coming Soon? Here's Some Useful Data on Putting Your College Kid to Work (Infographic).
Tuition Loan Bill Coming Soon? Here's Some Useful Data on Putting Your College Kid to Work (Infographic).

For cash-strapped students, the holidays aren't just for Netflix binge-watching. They're a chance help you out with college costs.
Joyce Hodel | 2 min read
This App Helps Students Navigate the Road to Getting Their Driver's Licenses
This App Helps Students Navigate the Road to Getting Their Driver's Licenses

In lieu of in-person classes, Aceable steers teens towards their driver's licenses via mobile app. Now it's expanding to industries that require professional certifications.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read
This 17-Year-Old Fought Back Bullying By Starting a Company to Unite Teens
This 17-Year-Old Fought Back Bullying By Starting a Company to Unite Teens

Valerie Weisler tells Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo how The Validation Project is changing the lives of teenagers around the world.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
50 Percent of Teens Say They're 'Addicted' to Their Phones
50 Percent of Teens Say They're 'Addicted' to Their Phones

New poll confirms what many of us have seen firsthand.
David Z. Morris | 2 min read
How Social Media is Reshaping Today's Education System
How Social Media is Reshaping Today's Education System

From Instagram to Twitter, learn how social media is transforming relationships between students, teachers and parents.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
A Startup That Aims to Get Teens Talking on the Phone Raised $2.2 Million
A Startup That Aims to Get Teens Talking on the Phone Raised $2.2 Million

All calls on Unmute are broadcasted live, so anyone can tune in and listen to the call via the iPhone app or the web.
Maya Kosoff | 5 min read
Gen Zers Are Revolutionizing Our Marketing Landscape. Here's How They Want to Be Reached.
Gen Zers Are Revolutionizing Our Marketing Landscape. Here's How They Want to Be Reached.

In coming years, consumers aged 12 to 24 will contribute $44 billion to the economy annually.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
The Truth About Facebook and Millennials
The Truth About Facebook and Millennials

Reports of Facebook's demise among teens have been greatly exaggerated. Here, some marketing lessons from the kids and the unique ways they use their favorite undead platform.
Ann Handley | 5 min read
Watch This Whiz Kid Solve a Rubik's Cube Faster Than You Can Read This Headline (VIDEO)
Watch This Whiz Kid Solve a Rubik's Cube Faster Than You Can Read This Headline (VIDEO)

Speedcuber Collin Burns beat the previous record by a hair, a seriously impressive one. Don't blink or you'll miss it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
