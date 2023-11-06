Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

76% of Teens Say They're 'Likely' to Start a Business — and Many of Them Cite This Polarizing Reason The next generation is interested in entrepreneurship — but some might question their source of inspiration.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Sixteen percent of teens want to become a "social media influencer/content creator."
  • Another 13% are interested in owning a service business, such as "plumbing" or "childcare."

More children dream of being professional YouTubers than astronauts, according to a 2019 survey from Lego reported by CNBC Make It.

But not everyone is on board with the increasing popularity — and adoration — of influencers. Earlier this year, the U.S. surgeon general confirmed many parents' fears with a report warning of social media's "profound risk of harm" to adolescents' mental health.

Of course, despite widespread concerns about social media's impact on young minds, it remains a pervasive cultural phenomenon, one with the power to shape the next generation's professional aspirations, too.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Social Media Kids Starting a Business Influencers teens Premium

Most Popular

See all
Living

'Be Delusional About Your Dreams': How This Entrepreneur Caught the Attention of Nike.

Charlie Rocket joins the Jeff Fenter Podcast to talk about his journey to self-made success.

By Jeff Fenster
Branding

Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | November 14: Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers

Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Personal Chef Charged With Murder After 3 People Died of Mushroom Poisoning at a Private Lunch

The incident happened in July in Leongatha, Australia.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Start Learning AI and ChatGPT with Python for Only $30

The deal on this e-learning bundle is available only until November 9.

By Entrepreneur Store
Devices

Act Fast to Score a Refurbished MacBook Pro for Only $235.97 Now Through November 9

Tackle it all with this refurbished MacBook Pro ahead of Black Friday.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.