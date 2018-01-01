thank you notes

More From This Topic

How to Send the Perfect Thank You Email and Create Long-Lasting Relationships
Email

How to Send the Perfect Thank You Email and Create Long-Lasting Relationships

Here's a script you can use when sending the essential follow-up email.
Ramit Sethi | 1 min read
The Business Benefits of the Handwritten Letter
Personal Branding

The Business Benefits of the Handwritten Letter

Somehow, the countless emails people write now seem unlikely to be read a century from now like we read the letters people penned long ago.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Want to Defeat Stress, Anxiety and Worry? Exercise, Say 'Thank You' a Lot and Use The Calm App.
Stress Management

Want to Defeat Stress, Anxiety and Worry? Exercise, Say 'Thank You' a Lot and Use The Calm App.

Incorporate these three simple tasks into your everyday life, and see how they reward you over time.
Matt Mayberry | 6 min read
Doing Things That Don't Scale Shows Your Effort and Personal Touch
Entrepreneur Network

Doing Things That Don't Scale Shows Your Effort and Personal Touch

John T. Meyer of web-design company Lemonly explains why you should routinely do nice things like sending your clients thank-you notes.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
With This Startup, a Handwritten Thank You Note Is a Click Away
Entrepreneurship

With This Startup, a Handwritten Thank You Note Is a Click Away

For $3.50 a note, Bond's robot arm will sign, seal and deliver your gratitude.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read
Using Hannukah to Send the Right Message at Crucially the Right Time
Networking

Using Hannukah to Send the Right Message at Crucially the Right Time

How two entrepreneurs took what they knew about Internet celebrity Gary Vaynerchuk to reach him with the proper holiday hook.
Issamar Ginzberg | 6 min read
8 Tips for Penning a Thank-You Note That Will Be Treasured
Etiquette

8 Tips for Penning a Thank-You Note That Will Be Treasured

Handwritten notes are classic and rare, which makes the sender classy and uncommon.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do
Far Out Tech

This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do

No time to write out letters and thank you cards? Leave it to a bot named Bond.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.