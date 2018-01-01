The Gambit
From $0 to a $250 Million Valuation in 6 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation
Before co-founding Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
More From This Topic
This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.
Lori McCreary has partnered with actor Morgan Freeman on their production company for more than 20 years. Here's her story.
How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business
Jeff Bonaldi was a department head at Citibank when he struck out on his own to combine his passions -- history, adventure and stories. Here's what he learned.