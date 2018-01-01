The Honest Company

More From This Topic

The Important Entrepreneurship Lesson From Jessica Alba and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Starting a Business

Both women had careers as actors, but they were inspired to start businesses based on personal needs.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Rejects Report on Detergent Ingredients
The Honest Company

The company is accused of using sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, a skin irritant, in its liquid laundry detergent.
Reuters | 1 min read
Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Reportedly a $1.7 Billion Company Now
Funding

The consumer goods company's value has gone up nearly 50 percent since its funding round a year ago, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
While Subscription Services Are on Fire, Flash Sales Are Fizzling (Infographic)
Subscription Businesses

The trajectories of the two business models diverged sharply over the past couple years, although both continue to struggle with customer retention.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Closing My First Big Deal
Ready for Anything

How one entrepreneur landed his first client for pay when other startups give away their products.
Jerry Jao | 4 min read
Jessica Alba's Startup Nabs $25 Million in Funding
Finance

Subscription-commerce business The Honest Company has just closed a round of funding for expansion and growth.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
