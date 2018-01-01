The Way We Work
The Way We Work
This Company Hosts Virtual Dance Parties to Help Its 170 Remote Employees Feel Connected
Zapier uses its own technology, among other strategies, to build tools and traditions in the name of collaboration.
What Employees, Employers and Job Hunters Should Look for When It Comes to Workplace Harassment Policies
Recent data reveal where companies still have room for improvement in making their policies and processes known and effective.
What This Company Has Learned From Making It Mandatory for Employees to Take 4 Weeks of Vacation Per Year
It charts each employee's vacation schedule, has a 'no work talk' after 7 p.m. rule and other practices to promote work-life balance.
Here's What Companies Are Doing Wrong When Hiring -- and 4 Ways to Fix It
They aren't starting the onboarding process soon enough.
The Surprising Reason Why an Open Office Space May Not Be Great for Your Company
Companies tear down their walls to encourage collaboration, but this professor's research says doing so doesn't always achieve this outcome.
'Put Them Near a Park' and Other Things This Coworking Founder Finds Companies Miss When Picking an Office Space
Industrious co-founder and CEO Jamie Hodari explains what people want in a workplace.
Why This Entrepreneur Thinks Uber Drivers Should Be His Employees
ShiftPixy founder Scott Absher is certain a reckoning is coming for gig-economy platforms that hire contractors to pinch pennies.
This Company Wants to Help You Convince Your Boss to Let You Work From Home All of 4th of July Week
A marketing campaign for virtual meeting and messaging apps empathizes with workers who are bummed that Independence Day falls on a Wednesday this year.
Here's How the Office Space for Wedding-Registry Company Zola Keeps Its Employees Engaged With the Brand
The online retailer's offices in Manhattan are like 'Zola come to life.'
Why Companies Are Taking It Upon Themselves to Help Workers Learn New Skills
Employers are finding ways to get people ahead of the curve on blockchain engineering, digital marketing and more.
Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work
Zume wants to lead the conversation about robots and human labor.