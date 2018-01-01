Tinder

Tinder Is Moving In the Right Direction But Parents Need More Safeguards for Kids
Tinder Is Moving In the Right Direction But Parents Need More Safeguards for Kids

The dating website has banned teens 17 and younger but all social media platforms need to create and enforce rules against cyberbullying and sexting.
Scott Walker | 5 min read
Tinder CEO Sean Rad Says He Has Hired 6 People After Matching With Them on Tinder
Tinder CEO Sean Rad Says He Has Hired 6 People After Matching With Them on Tinder

Tinder has recently been on a campaign to try and prove that its app is about more than just hook-ups.
Nathan McAlone | 2 min read
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)

3nder, the 'Tinder for threesomes,' scored some free media coverage with its campaign to get users to ship stinky socks to Tinder.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
6 Lessons Every Sales Person Can Learn From Tinder
6 Lessons Every Sales Person Can Learn From Tinder

Whether wooing a date or closing a sale, one "yes'' eclipses many, many "no's.''
John Rampton | 7 min read
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users

The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read
Seeing a Brand 'Probortunity,' Tinder Awards Scholarship to Sorority Girl Penalized for Using the Viral Dating App
Seeing a Brand 'Probortunity,' Tinder Awards Scholarship to Sorority Girl Penalized for Using the Viral Dating App

'When we found out what Shannon was going through, we wanted to help and turn the experience into a positive one,' co-founder and CEO Sean Rad tells Entrepreneur.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Tinder's Sean Rad: Be Real, Be Vulnerable and Confide in Your Co-Workers
Tinder's Sean Rad: Be Real, Be Vulnerable and Confide in Your Co-Workers

Candid tips from the controversial head of the hot dating app that 26 million people mutually swipe right on every day.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Tinder Aims to Make Matching More 'Humin' With New Acquisition
Tinder Aims to Make Matching More 'Humin' With New Acquisition

'We both were trying to solve the problem of how do we use technology to get people to meet and connect in the physical world.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Jeff Bezos Dressed in a Robot Suit at Amazon's Robot Party -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Jeff Bezos Dressed in a Robot Suit at Amazon's Robot Party -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: A Popeyes applicant stopped a robbery in its tracks.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
5 Startup Origin Stories That Aren't Totally True
5 Startup Origin Stories That Aren't Totally True

Sometimes the 'truth' is embellished.
Jason Fell | 5 min read

Tinder is a dating app created by Hatch Labs that matches people based on location and mutual interest. The app was co-founded by Tinder’s president Sean Rad, who served as the company’s CEO until 2014 when he was replaced by former eBay executive Chris Payne.

 
