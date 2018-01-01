Tinder
Dutch Court Rejects Man's Attempt to Change Legal Age for Tinder
He wanted to be legally declared 20 years younger.
Social Media
Tinder Is Moving In the Right Direction But Parents Need More Safeguards for Kids
The dating website has banned teens 17 and younger but all social media platforms need to create and enforce rules against cyberbullying and sexting.
Hiring
Tinder CEO Sean Rad Says He Has Hired 6 People After Matching With Them on Tinder
Tinder has recently been on a campaign to try and prove that its app is about more than just hook-ups.
Dating
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)
3nder, the 'Tinder for threesomes,' scored some free media coverage with its campaign to get users to ship stinky socks to Tinder.
Sales Strategies
6 Lessons Every Sales Person Can Learn From Tinder
Whether wooing a date or closing a sale, one "yes'' eclipses many, many "no's.''
Quarterly Reports
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Branding
Seeing a Brand 'Probortunity,' Tinder Awards Scholarship to Sorority Girl Penalized for Using the Viral Dating App
'When we found out what Shannon was going through, we wanted to help and turn the experience into a positive one,' co-founder and CEO Sean Rad tells Entrepreneur.
Entrepreneurs
Tinder's Sean Rad: Be Real, Be Vulnerable and Confide in Your Co-Workers
Candid tips from the controversial head of the hot dating app that 26 million people mutually swipe right on every day.
Augmented Reality
Tinder Aims to Make Matching More 'Humin' With New Acquisition
'We both were trying to solve the problem of how do we use technology to get people to meet and connect in the physical world.'
Start Up Your Day
Jeff Bezos Dressed in a Robot Suit at Amazon's Robot Party -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: A Popeyes applicant stopped a robbery in its tracks.
Storytelling
5 Startup Origin Stories That Aren't Totally True
Sometimes the 'truth' is embellished.