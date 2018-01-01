Tony Hsieh

Zappos Is Bringing Uber-Like Surge Pay to the Workplace
Zappos

For the online retailer's call center employees, more caller demand means more pay.
Claire Zillman | 8 min read
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's 'Great American Techtopia' Is in Trouble
Tony Hsieh

Tony Hsieh, a cult-like figure and the CEO of Zappos, is reportedly stepping down as leader of his $350 million project to transform Downtown Las Vegas into a city built entirely for entrepreneurs.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
5 Insanely Inspirational Quotes For Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

Successful people have bad days, too. Here are some of my favorite quotes for unlocking motivation.
Lewis Howes | 3 min read
The Secrets to Landing a Literary Agent
Project Grow

Entrepreneurs are full of lessons and advice, making them ideal candidates to write a book.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
10 Must-See Videos on Business, Creativity and Success
Project Grow

Nearly every entrepreneur can benefit in one way or another from watching these videos culled from Stanford's YouTube channel.
Gregory Ciotti | 13 min read
7 Entrepreneurs You Should Start Following Now
Project Grow

These inspiring thought leaders are worth studying and can provide key lessons.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
5 Books That Reveal the Secrets of Your Entrepreneurial Heroes
Success Strategies

Here are five must-read books that show what entrepreneurial success really takes, and how we can apply the principles of the best to our business.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
If You Want a Job at Zappos, You'll Have to Network for It
Zappos

The online shoe and apparel retailer, which prides itself on valuing company culture above all else, is dramatically changing its hiring process.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
10 Quotes to Get You Through the Marathon of Entrepreneurship
Project Grow

These motivational nuggets of wisdom will help you persist during the ups and downs.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
10 Twitter Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Be Following
Project Grow

For those entrepreneurs looking to get a little inspiration in short, succinct bits, follow these people on Twitter.
Matthew Toren
