Tony Hsieh
Books
7 Must-Read Books From Entrepreneurs in the Trenches
The right books can help you grow both as a person and an entrepreneur. Here's a few book recommendations from seasoned entrepreneurs.
Zappos
Zappos Is Bringing Uber-Like Surge Pay to the Workplace
For the online retailer's call center employees, more caller demand means more pay.
Tony Hsieh
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's 'Great American Techtopia' Is in Trouble
Tony Hsieh, a cult-like figure and the CEO of Zappos, is reportedly stepping down as leader of his $350 million project to transform Downtown Las Vegas into a city built entirely for entrepreneurs.
Project Grow
5 Insanely Inspirational Quotes For Entrepreneurs
Successful people have bad days, too. Here are some of my favorite quotes for unlocking motivation.
Project Grow
The Secrets to Landing a Literary Agent
Entrepreneurs are full of lessons and advice, making them ideal candidates to write a book.
Project Grow
10 Must-See Videos on Business, Creativity and Success
Nearly every entrepreneur can benefit in one way or another from watching these videos culled from Stanford's YouTube channel.
Project Grow
7 Entrepreneurs You Should Start Following Now
These inspiring thought leaders are worth studying and can provide key lessons.
Success Strategies
5 Books That Reveal the Secrets of Your Entrepreneurial Heroes
Here are five must-read books that show what entrepreneurial success really takes, and how we can apply the principles of the best to our business.
Zappos
If You Want a Job at Zappos, You'll Have to Network for It
The online shoe and apparel retailer, which prides itself on valuing company culture above all else, is dramatically changing its hiring process.
Project Grow
10 Quotes to Get You Through the Marathon of Entrepreneurship
These motivational nuggets of wisdom will help you persist during the ups and downs.
Project Grow
10 Twitter Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Be Following
For those entrepreneurs looking to get a little inspiration in short, succinct bits, follow these people on Twitter.