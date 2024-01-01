Top talent
Expose ChatGPT Resumes and Uncover Real Talent Using These 5 Effective Strategies
How to cut through the noise of artificial intelligence-infused application submissions for mining real talent.
5 Ways Startups Can Leverage Tech Layoffs to Attract Top Talent
While big tech itself has laid off unprecedented numbers in a very short span and continues to navigate various economic headwinds, the broader tech industry continues its focus on innovation and strategic growth.
High Performers Are 400% More Productive Than Average Employees. Keeping Them Takes More Than Money.
The competition for top talent shows no signs of easing, which means the companies that nurture and retain their best performers will come out ahead.
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.
Businesses must act now to adapt or risk becoming obsolete.
7 Reasons Why Creating the Right Culture Should Be a Leaders Top Priority
Without a positive culture around employees, your business will struggle to survive.
5 Game-Changing Tips For Creating a Company That Attracts Top-Level Job Seekers
In today's competitive job market, it is more important than ever that your company culture is attractive.