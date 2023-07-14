Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rise of artificial intelligence has undoubtedly revolutionized various aspects of our lives, and the recruitment process is no exception. With ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art AI language model, job seekers can now create impeccable resumes with minimal effort. It's like the fairy godmother of the job-seeking world, magically transforming resumes into Cinderella-like creations. While this may save time and energy for candidates, it creates a challenge for hiring managers and leaders who must cut through the noise to identify the true Cinderellas before the clock strikes midnight, and all you're left with are a bunch of artificial pumpkins. This article offers five effective ways for leaders to navigate AI-written resumes and uncover the real stars during interviews.

1. Focus on behavioral questions

One of the most effective methods to evaluate a candidate's real potential is by asking behavioral questions during the interview. These questions provide insight into a candidate's past experiences, decision-making strategies, and general thought processes, allowing you to gauge how they may perform in your organization. While AI-generated resumes may present a flawless image, asking questions that require candidates to share specific examples can help you see beyond the polished façade.

2. Test candidates' skills with real-world scenarios

A well-crafted resume may showcase a candidate's skills on paper, but it doesn't always translate to their real-world capabilities. Implementing practical assessments, such as role plays, case studies, or hands-on exercises, can effectively separate the wheat from the chaff. Evaluating how candidates perform in situations that mirror the challenges they would face in the role will help you distinguish the true performers from those who merely shine on paper.

3. Get creative with problem-solving exercises

To cut through the noise of AI-written resumes, challenge your candidates with unique problem-solving exercises. This approach goes beyond evaluating technical skills and focuses on assessing creativity, critical thinking and adaptability. By presenting candidates with unexpected scenarios, you can observe how they think on their feet and navigate complex situations, much like a jungle explorer navigating through a dense forest of AI-enhanced resumes to find the hidden treasure of authentic talent.

4. Ask for work samples and references

Requesting work samples and references is a time-tested method to verify a candidate's genuine capabilities. While AI-generated resumes may present an impressive array of accomplishments, work samples offer tangible evidence of a candidate's past performance. References from previous employers or colleagues can also provide valuable insights into a candidate's work ethic, collaboration style, and potential fit within your organization.

5. Pay attention to nonverbal cues and emotional intelligence

Lastly, remember that interviews are not just about assessing a candidate's technical prowess; they also provide an opportunity to evaluate their emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills. Pay attention to nonverbal cues, such as body language, tone of voice, and eye contact, as they can offer clues about a candidate's sincerity, confidence, and overall fit for your team. By focusing on these aspects, you can uncover the real talent that may be hidden behind a polished, AI-crafted resume.

AI-written resumes have certainly added an extra layer of complexity to the recruitment process. Without a proper process and an element of intuition, you could end up with a fancy recipe writer that doesn't possess the skills or capacity necessary to withstand or contribute to the heat of the kitchen. However, by incorporating these five strategies into your interviews, you can confidently cut through the noise and discover the true performers that will drive your organization forward. Happy talent hunting.