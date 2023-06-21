Get an AI Resume Writer for Life for $40 Land that job with a little help from artificial intelligence.

As it turns out, there are more than 70 million freelancers in the U.S. alone, according to recent estimates by Zippia. That overwhelming number represents a massive competition pool vying for similar contracts, and if you run your own freelance business or agency, the saturated market may be dire.

If you need to save time marketing yourself or your freelancers to new clients, see if an AI job assistant can help you out. Resoume is an AI Resumé writer that also helps users create high-quality application materials you can track in real time. If you want to save time curating new application materials to entice new clients, a Resoume lifetime subscription is only $39.99 (reg. $180).

As the technology behind AI writing tools has improved, they've gone from a novelty to an essential time-saving tool. AI writers have already blown away academia, and you can capitalize on that technology to bypass ATS filters and break through the competition fighting for high-value clients.

With Resoume, all you have to do is connect a LinkedIn account to start automatically generating resumés based on high-quality templates. Once you generate a resumé, you can edit it for content, font, color, and style as easily as if you wrote it yourself.

Whether you're a freelancer yourself or manage an agency, sending out applications blindly is no way to operate. If you want to track your current applications, all you have to do is use Resoume to create your own application hub online. Resoume gives you the tools to create a website in moments where you can get analytics on your connected resumés and you can track your site visitors.

This lifetime subscription gives you 5,000 AI credits. Use those to generate resumés, build cover letters, or get feedback on CVs whenever you need it.

The contract competition may be steep, but this AI app could help you speed up your application process.

For a limited time, get the Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer for life for only $39.99 (reg. $180).

Prices subject to change.

