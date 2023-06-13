Save More Than $1,000 on This Sleek eBike and Revolutionize Your Commute Enjoy your commute again with this speedy eBike, now $1,300 off.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're an entrepreneur with a daily commute, like nearly half of American workers according to Zippia, it may be time to change up the way you get there. Whether you typically drive and rot in morning and evening traffic, or you're just sick of public transport but don't want the expenses of a vehicle, an eBike can be an awesome and affordable solution, depending on how far you have to travel.

The BirdBike eBike offers a sleek and speedy way to get to and from work, or just around town to enjoy the sunshine on a Saturday morning. And you can currently snag an A-Frame one in stealth black for a significant discount — 56% off of $2,299 — at just $999.99 for a limited time.

Let the BirdBike eBike be the cool new way you get around. It was created by vehicle designers and engineers who first introduced the shared electric scooter into the world, and combines the greatest features of mountain bikes, commuter bikes, and electric-powered bikes so you enjoy the best of all of those worlds.

A 500W powerful motor allows this eBike to run efficiently at top speeds, with an impressive 20 mile-per-hour top speed. Need an instant boost? Just press the throttle on the handlebar and enjoy all the speed you'll need for an easier climb.

The BirdBike eBike comes with a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery that you can charge either on the eBike or after it's removed. An anti-theft alarm makes sure your investment stays safe from thieves, as a 120-decibel alarm will sound. And with 4.9 stars on Trustpilot, users are loving this eBike. And WhichEV raved, "An ebike with solid build, decent range, and great tech."

Travel smarter with the BirdBike eBike, on sale for $999.99 (reg. $2,299) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

