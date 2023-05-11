Stay Connected to Your Team With Up to 63% off an Apple Watch Keychain Charger

It is compact, portable, and can help you stay in communication.

Communication is an essential part of running an effective business. Research conducted by U.S. firm, Garter, found that poor communication is responsible for up to 70% of corporate errors. Part of ensuring effective communication is making sure your team can always contact you.

To that end, it may be useful to keep a backup charger available for the smart device you always have close to you. The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is compact, portable, and can help you stay in contact with your colleagues and subordinates. Get one for $18.99, two for $36.99, or four for $72.99.

This keychain may look like a regular keyfob, but it's actually a portable Apple Watch charger. This wireless keychain charger is compatible with every series of Apple Watch. If your older smartwatch doesn't keep a charge as long, that means you can still rely on it as an easy way to call or text your team.

Fully charged, this keychain charger can hold up to 950mAh. If you need more power, you can also plug a Micro-USB cable into it and connect an AC adapter. You don't even need to wait for the battery to refill. Charge your watch and charger at the same time.

An Apple Watch is an investment, and losing one to a faulty charger could represent everything from a financial loss to a loss in productivity. That's why these chargers have built-in protection for overheating, over-current, over-voltage, and short circuiting.

