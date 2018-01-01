Trademark Registration

3 Things to Do After You Register a Trademark
Trademarks

3 Things to Do After You Register a Trademark

To maximize your protection, follow this quick checklist.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
A Business Name vs. a Trademark: Do You Know the Difference?
Trademarks

A Business Name vs. a Trademark: Do You Know the Difference?

One gives you protection in your state only; the other gives protection in all 50.
Nellie Akalp | 4 min read
The Little-Mentioned Consequence of Selling Marijuana

The Little-Mentioned Consequence of Selling Marijuana

You can't federally trademark your brand associated with the sale of the controversial weed. But you do have options.
Steve Cook | 5 min read
When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery
Trademarks

When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery

Trademarks and patents are far from perfect protection but they are, literally, the least a business can do to protect itself from counterfeiters.
Rohan Ayyar | 5 min read
Twitpic Is Dead -- This Time, For Real
Twitter

Twitpic Is Dead -- This Time, For Real

The photo-sharing and hosting service that couldn't afford a legal trademark battle with Twitter said it was closing down in September. Then, it was back! Update: Just kidding.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
What to Do If Someone Uses Your Trademark
Trademarks

What to Do If Someone Uses Your Trademark

The saying, 'Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery' just doesn't fly when dealing with trademarks.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
Looking to Freeze Out Others, ALS Association Wants to Trademark the 'Ice Bucket Challenge'
Trademarks

Looking to Freeze Out Others, ALS Association Wants to Trademark the 'Ice Bucket Challenge'

If they succeed, the non-profit could use the registration to block other charities from capitalizing on the viral campaign.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights
Copyrights

Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights

Copyrighting your content is as commonsense as locking your car.
Genavieve Shingle | 4 min read
Attorney Confession: Those Little TM and (R) Symbols Are More Important Than I Thought
Trademark Registration

Attorney Confession: Those Little TM and (R) Symbols Are More Important Than I Thought

Nobody knows everything, even in their own field. This lawyer got herself into trademark difficulty that a few simple steps would have avoided.
Genavieve Shingle | 3 min read
3 Ways to Save When Registering Your Trademark
Trademarks

3 Ways to Save When Registering Your Trademark

While trademark registration can be expensive for many entrepreneurs and small business owners, there are options for tamping down costs.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
