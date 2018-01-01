Traits

5 Signs You Have What It Takes to Be a Millionaire
How to Become a Millionaire

People with a deep passion for their work are motivated to work hard. That's when they start to make serious money.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
3 Bad Leadership Traits You Need to Overcome When You Become a CEO
Though your career might've taken a giant step forward, there's still plenty of (personal) work to be done.
Nathan Resnick | 5 min read
5 Traits of Successful People
Everyone defines success their own way. There is less variability in how each achieves it.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
How Many of the 4 Essential Entrepreneurial Traits Do You Have?
Successful entrepreneurs can have different backgrounds or strategies, but many share these four traits.
Dhaval Patel | 4 min read
Inspire Your Team by Living This One Leadership Principle From the U.S. Marines
Only an unselfish leader can earn the trust that is essential for small teams to succeed.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
10 Brutal Lessons You Need to Learn Before Getting Rich
You'll never have enough billions to buy a new personality, so start improving the one you got for free.
John Rampton | 6 min read
8 Traits of Outstanding People
Outstanding isn't something a person has, it is something a person does.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
Here Are 8 Things Interesting People, Such as Elon Musk, Do Differently
Why is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla so interesting? Other than he's an international, space exploring genius? Find out what's he's doing that you're not.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
Is Your Generation the Most Valuable at Work?
From willingness to learn to creative thinking, here's how millennials, gen Xers and boomers stack up.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The One Leadership Trait That Will Ensure You Succeed at Anything You Do
Can you adapt when the tough times hit?
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
