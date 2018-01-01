Trends 2016

The Startups Trying to Fix The Bias Problem in Hiring
Hiring

The Startups Trying to Fix The Bias Problem in Hiring

Solving the unsolvable problem in human resources.
Kate Rockwood | 3 min read
What Small Brands Do That Big Names Can't
predictions 2017

What Small Brands Do That Big Names Can't

When customers want to stand out, small brands can cash in.
Adam Elder | 6 min read
The Strategies These 3 Beauty Startups Use to Stand Out
Coworking

The Strategies These 3 Beauty Startups Use to Stand Out

It's about rethinking growth.
Stephanie Schomer | 3 min read
4 'Smart' Objects That Have Earned the Name
predictions 2017

4 'Smart' Objects That Have Earned the Name

Maybe the future is finally here.
Maggie Wiley | 3 min read
How Food Tech Is Expanding Opportunities for Shoppers and Entrepreneurs
Coworking

How Food Tech Is Expanding Opportunities for Shoppers and Entrepreneurs

Options are transforming -- and VCs are taking notice.
Kate Rockwood | 4 min read
Stop Talking About Millennials and Get Ready for Gen Z
Coworking

Stop Talking About Millennials and Get Ready for Gen Z

Be prepared. This is a group of rebels.
Kate Rockwood | 3 min read
This Designer Bucked Fashion Norms. Learn Why It Worked.
Branding

This Designer Bucked Fashion Norms. Learn Why It Worked.

Industry norms be damned.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How the Stars of 'Fixer Upper' Transformed a Town in Texas
Startup Anywhere

How the Stars of 'Fixer Upper' Transformed a Town in Texas

Entrepreneurs across the country are shaping small cities.
Maggie Gordon | 15+ min read
Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses
Trends

Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses

These 5 trends can help keep your marketing relevant
Small Business PR | 3 min read
5 Ways Your Restaurant Experience Will Change in 2016
Restaurants

5 Ways Your Restaurant Experience Will Change in 2016

Some of it is already happening: tablets replacing servers and ordering and prepaying for food with an app. Now it's time for restaurants to really embrace new technology.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
